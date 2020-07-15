COVID-19: State Guidelines For Reopening Schools Now Available To Public

Guidelines sent to school districts when the formula that will be used to reopen schools across New York State was announced are now available for the general public.

Under the formula, schools can reopen if the region is in Phase 4 and the daily COVID-19 infection rate is five percent or lower over a 14-day average.

But if the regional infection rate is greater than nine percent using a seven-day average after Saturday, Aug. 1, schools will then have to close, in effect, "an emergency stop button," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in announcing the formula on Monday, July 13.

The determination for school reopenings will be determined the week of Aug. 1-7.

The state's infection rate remains below 2 percent in most of the state.

Specifics on reopenings are being left to the state's 700 school districts in accordance with state guidelines.

The New York State Department of Health released the guidelines, developed by the Reimagine Education Advisory Council, for reopening to school districts on Monday.

They include:

District must develop flexible plans.

Enact safeguards to protect the health of students and employees, using masks and social distancing.

Prioritize in-classroom instruction, specifically for students that need it the most.

Maximize use of available space in schools as well as in. the community to expand in-class instruction.

Focus on arts, career and technical educations, labs and other areas that are better for in-person instruction.

Use innovative models such as community schools.

The complete guidelines, prepared by the New York State Education Department, can be viewed in a 28-page pdf here.

The document is "intended to provide guidance to local educational agencies as they plan to reopen their schools – whether instruction occurs in person, remotely, or in some combination of the two," the document states. "New York is a large and diverse state – so there will be no 'one size fits all' model for reopening our schools."

