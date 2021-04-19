COVID-19: Some Restrictions Lifted On NY Arenas, Movie Theaters, Museums, Zoos

Some businesses and facilities in New York will be opening up wider as the state continues combating the spread of COVID-19.

During his latest COVID-19 briefing on Monday, April 19 in Manhattan, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that capacity would be increased for the state’s museums, zoos, movie theaters, and large indoor arenas.

Cuomo said that beginning on Monday, April 26, museums and zoos in New York would be able to open up to 50 percent capacity, while movie theaters will be permitted to allow patrons inside up to 33 percent capacity.

Just in time for the NBA Playoffs - where the Brooklyn Nets are expected to make a run - large indoor arena capacity will be raised to 25 percent beginning on Wednesday, May 19.

“The numbers are stable and have been going down, so we can start to open up New York to more economic activity,” Cuomo said. “It’s about pivoting from the COVID close down to post-COVID reopening.

“There’s a season for everything, and this is the season for renewal and change," he added. "If we continue to vaccinate ... If we continue to act smart .. Then I think the worst is behind us, and we're in a good place, but those 'ifs' scare me."

