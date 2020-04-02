COVID-19: Social Security Recipients Will Automatically Receive Economic Impact Payments

Seniors and others who receive Social Security will automatically receive an economic impact payment associated with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The U.S. Department of the Treasury and the IRS announced on Wednesday, April 1, that Social Security beneficiaries who are not typically required to file tax returns will not need to file an abbreviated tax return to receive the benefit, payments will be automatically deposited into their bank accounts.

“Social Security recipients who are not typically required to file a tax return do not need to take any action, and will receive their payment directly to their bank account,” said Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin.

Recipients will receive the $1,200 payment as a direct deposit or by paper check, just as they would normally receive benefits, Mnuchin said.

Earlier, the Treasury Department had said some Social Security recipients would need to file a special form to receive the monies.

The new ruling supersedes the previous order and no special form will need to be filed.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.