COVID-19: Six States Removed From NY/NJ/CT Quarantine List, Puerto Rico Added

Travelers from six states have been removed from the COVID-19 joint quarantine list of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

California, Hawaii, Maryland, Minnesota, Nevada, and Ohio were removed from the Travel Advisory List on Tuesday, Sept. 15. Puerto Rico was added to the list.

The quarantine applies to any person arriving from a state with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a seven-day rolling average or a state with a 10 percent or higher positivity rate over a seven-day rolling average.

Those who have traveled to New York, New Jersey and Connecticut from those areas, all of which have significant community spread, are required to quarantine for 14 days.

Here are the 28 states and two territories now on the Travel Advisory List:

Alabama

Alaska

Arkansas

Delaware

Florida

Georgia

Guam

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Mississippi

Missouri

Montana

Nebraska

North Carolina

North Dakota

Oklahoma

Puerto Rico

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Virginia

West Virginia

Wisconsin

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.