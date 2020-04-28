COVID-19: See Them? Thunderbirds, Blue Angels Take Flight Over Area

A formation of U.S. Navy Blue Angels and U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds flew over New New York, New Jersey and Connecticut to salute first responders on the frontlines of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic early Tuesday afternoon, April 28.

The New York flyover began at the George Washington around noon and lasted for 40 minutes. The path was across all five New York City boroughs, Newark, Long Island, White Plains and Stamford.

The Trenton and Philadelphia flyover began at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakenhurst at approximately 1:45 p.m. The path was over Trenton, a large part of the metro Philadelphia area and ended over Wilmington, Delaware at 2:15 p.m.

Flight path for Newark and New York City flyover. Air Show

