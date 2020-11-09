COVID-19: School In Tarrytown Dismisses Early Amid New Cases In District

A school in Westchester closed early after being notified a student tested positive for COVID-19 amid new cases in the district.

All students at the Washington Irving Intermediate School in Tarrytown were dismissed at 11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 9 after the student tested positive.

In addition, three Sleepy Hollow High School students and one employee have reported positive COVID-19 test results to the district, Schools Superintendent Christopher Borsari said.

The district was also informed that an employee at W.L. Morse Elementary School tested positive.

Sleepy Hollow Middle School will remain in an all-remote instructional model Tuesday, Nov. 10, with plans to resume in-person instruction on Thursday, Nov. 12, for Cohort B students, Borsari said.

Due to the limited number of identified exposures, Washington Irving and Morse will continue in-person hybrid instruction for Cohort A on Tuesday, Borsari said.

There is no instruction on Wednesday, Nov. 11 due to the observance of Veterans Day.

