News

COVID-19: School In Hudson Valley Extends Closure After Positive Case

Joe Lombardi
Dows Lane Elementary School in Irvington.
A school in the Hudson Valley has extended its closure after a positive case of COVID-19.

Dows Lane Lane Elementary School, located in Westchester County in Irvington-on-Hudson, was closed for in-person learning Friday, Oct. 2. 

All Dows Lane students participated in remote learning with all other Irvington schools open.

Late Friday afternoon, Irvington Union Free School District Superintendent Dr. Kris Harrison announced Dows Lane will remain closed through Monday, Oct. 5.

"The past 24 hours have certainly been stressful for some members of the Irvington UFSD family," Harrison wrote in an email to the community. "As we know, these are difficult times that we all face, but as a community, we will take it one careful step at a time, always focused on the health and safety of our students and staff members."

Throughout the day on Friday, the district's administrative team has been in communication with the Westchester County Department of Health and the school physician, Harrison said.

Contact tracers from the New York State Department of Health Contact have been continuing to evaluate all possible interpersonal contacts that may have occurred. 

"To enable the contact tracers the opportunity to perform this important work and for the district to understand how it relates to the health of our school community, we have made the determination that it is responsible for Dows Lane Elementary School to be closed for in-person learning through Monday, Oct. 5," Harrison stated.

All students will again participate in distance learning on Monday. 

"Over the coming days, in partnership with the respective medical professionals, the district will continue to evaluate a responsible reopening date," Harrison said. "As soon as a decision is made, the school community will be promptly notified."

Irvington's other public schools will be open for in-person learning on Monday. 

