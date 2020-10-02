Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: COVID-19: Popular Area Deli Closes After Owner, Staffers Test Positive
News

COVID-19: School In Area Closes After Positive Case

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Dows Lane Elementary School in Irvington.
Dows Lane Elementary School in Irvington. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

There has been a new school closure due to a positive case of COVID-19 in the Hudson Valley.

It's happened in Westchester County, where the Irvington Union Free School District said it was informed that an individual at Dows Lane Lane Elementary School tested positive for COVID. 

As a result, the school is closed for in-person learning Friday, Oct. 2. 

All Dows Lane students are participating in remote learning.

All other Irvington schools are open.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.