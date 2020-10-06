COVID-19: School District In Hudson Valley Closes For Rest Of Week Due To Exposure

A school district in the Hudson Valley has closed for in-person learning for the remainder of the week due to COVID-19 exposure.

A positive COVID case was confirmed at Carmel High School on Saturday, Oct. 3 resulted in the high school and George Fischer Middle School beginning the week remotely.

On Monday, Oct. 5, the district reported another individual with COVID was at the middle school while infectious.

"Out of an abundance of caution, all Carmel Schools will be closed through Friday, Oct. 9," Carmel Central School District Interim Superintendent Eric M. Stark said.

This includes Kent Primary School, Kent Elementary School, Matthew Paterson Elementary School, George Fischer Middle School and Carmel High School.

"If you are identified as a contact of the person who tested positive, you will receive a call from a Department of Health Contract Tracer," Stark said. "In some cases, it can take several days to complete notifications, which could result in a school closure."

