COVID-19: School Board, Budget Votes Delayed

School board elections and votes on district budgets have been pushed nearly two weeks due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued an executive order this week regarding the temporary suspension and modification of laws relating to the disaster emergency response to the virus.

The order states that “any school board, library board, or village election scheduled to take place in April or May of 2020 is hereby postponed until at least June 1, 2020, and subject to further directive as to the timing, location or manner of voting for such elections.”

No specific date for elections was provided, just that it will be after Monday, June 1. The fiscal years for school districts in New York begin on Wednesday, July 1, so budgets will have to be finalized by that time.

The order also states that "the circulation, filing, and collection of any designating petitions, or independent nominating petitions for any office that would otherwise be circulated or filed pursuant to the Election Law, Education Law or any other consolidated law for any office commencing March 31, were postponed."

This week, during a COVID-19 press briefing, Cuomo has said regarding elections and primaries that he “doesn’t think it’s wise to be bringing a lot of people to one location to vote.”

