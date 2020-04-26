COVID-19: Rundown Of Total, New Cases Per County In New York

The following are the latest number of total novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases followed by new cases for counties in New York as of Sunday, April 26.

The state health department reported 5,902 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 288,045 confirmed cases in New York State.

A total of 367 new COVID-19 deaths were also confirmed, bringing the state's total number of fatalities from the virus to 16,966.

Albany

948 cases

49 new cases

Allegany

35

0

Broome

257

6

Cattaraugus

45

0

Cayuga

47

0

Chautauqua

29

2

Chemung

106

3

Chenango

93

2

Clinton

57

3

Columbia

143

3

Cortland

28

0

Delaware

58

0

Dutchess

2,729

69

Erie

2,954

181

Essex

24

0

Franklin

14

0

Fulton

62

1

Genesee

144

3

Greene

110

3

Hamilton

3

0

Herkimer

57

1

Jefferson

60

1

Lewis

9

0

Livingston

60

2

Madison

123

2

Monroe

1,316

31

Montgomery

47

1

Nassau

34,522

724

Niagara

368

24

New York City

158,258

3,145

Oneida

384

20

Onondaga

692

28

Ontario

84

2

Orange

8,106

133

Orleans

80

5

Oswego

61

4

Otsego

60

0

Putnam

904

19

Rensselaer

242

21

Rockland

11,256

165

Saratoga

330

10

Schenectady

449

18

Schoharie

35

2

Schuyler

7

0

Seneca

38

2

St. Lawrence

167

11

Steuben

207

3

Suffolk

32,059

691

Sullivan

724

35

Tioga

71

0

Tompkins

126

0

Ulster

1,190

24

Warren

135

3

Washington

127

14

Wayne

65

0

Westchester

27,664

433

Wyoming

59

2

Yates

17

1

