COVID-19: Rundown Of Total Cases, Deaths Per County In New York, Connecticut

The following are the latest number of total novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and deaths in New York City and surrounding counties in New York and Connecticut as of Tuesday, April 14.

A total of 195,031 have now tested positive in the state, with 6,337 new cases.

New York

New York City (five boroughs)

106,763 cases, 7,349 deaths

Nassau

24,358 cases, 910 deaths

Suffolk

21,643 cases, 568 deaths

Westchester

19,786 cases, 557 deaths

Rockland

7,965 cases, 197 deaths

Orange

5,182 cases, 120 cases

Dutchess

1,881 cases, 31 deaths

Ulster

630 cases, 12 deaths

Putnam

502, 30 deaths

Sullivan

380 cases, six deaths

Connecticut

Fairfield County

6,004 cases, 262 deaths

Litchfield County

446 cases, 24 deaths

