COVID-19: Rockland State Of Emergency To End

The local State of Emergency in Rockland County, which was declared on Monday, March 16, 2020, due to COVID-19 will not be renewed when it expires.

That means that on Saturday, June 12, the State of Emergency will expire in Rockland County.

Rockland County Executive Ed Day points to the number of active cases of COVID-19 steadily decreasing since mid-March of this year.

There are currently 100 active cases in Rockland County with six individuals currently hospitalized with COVID. The current COVID-19 case 7-day average is seven new cases per day, county health officials said.

“With all of Rockland’s numbers steadily decreasing there is no need for a continued local State of Emergency," said Day.

According to state vaccination data, 159,557 people in Rockland have received at least one vaccine dose which equates to 49 percent of Rockland’s total population.

The number of hospitalizations. Rockland County Government

“We have made great progress in our vaccination efforts including helping over 13,000 seniors obtain a vaccine appointment early on in this process," Day added.

Day said the focus now turns to continue to support local businesses and residents in need following the height of the pandemic.

Currently, Day's team is working with the County Legislature to plan how best to utilize the $63.18 million in American Rescue Plan federal funding coming to Rockland.

The Emergency Rental Assistance Program for Rockland County is accepting applications from tenants and landlords for rent and utility assistance via the NYS portal: http://otda.ny.gov/ERAP.

The program assists households behind on their rent that have experienced financial hardship due to COVID-19 and are at risk of homelessness or housing instability.

The Rockland County Department of Social Services can assist residents with applying Monday – Friday 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. at 50 Sanatorium Road, Building L, Pomona, or by calling 845-364-3316.

There is funding available through the NYS COVID-19 Pandemic Small Business Recovery Grant Program for small and micro businesses and for-profit independent arts and cultural organizations impacted by the pandemic.

For more information about applying visit: https://nysmallbusinessrecovery.com/.

To schedule an appointment for a first dose COVID-19 vaccine from any Rockland County Department of Health Clinic visit: http://rcklnd.us/covid19.

