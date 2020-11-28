COVID-19: Rockland School Testing Sites Announced

The Rockland County Department of Health has partnered with Good Samaritan Hospital to provide one week of COVID-19 testing for school districts within the county's Yellow Zone.

The period begins Monday, Nov. 30.

Schools within the Yellow Zone are required to test 20 percent of students, faculty, and staff over the two-week period immediately following the announcement of a Yellow Zone designation in order to stay open for in-person instruction.

School districts have until Wednesday, Dec. 9 to meet this initial requirement.

If the results of the 20 percent testing show the positivity rate of those tested is lower than the yellow zone’s current seven-day positivity rate, testing at that school will no longer be required to continue in-person instruction.

This indicates that in-person instruction is not a significant driver of local viral spread. The current positivity rate for Rockland County can be found at forward.ny.gov/percentage-positive-results-county-dashboard.

However, if the results of the two-week testing reveal that the positivity rate among in-person students, staff, and faculty is higher than the Yellow Zone’s current seven-day positivity rate, the school will be required to continue to test 20 percent of the in-person population over a two-week period.

Good Samaritan Hospital is providing the staff to perform the testing and to record test results. At this time, the hospital is able to provide this assistance to our local schools but cannot guarantee a continuance of these services.

Testing will be available Monday through Friday during the week of Monday, Nov. 30 to any student, faculty, or staff member from any of the schools within Rockland's Yellow Zone. Any person from a school within the Yellow Zone, who needs to be tested, can go to any test site.

This testing is NOT for people having symptoms of COVID-19. These testing sites are ONLY for members of the school communities affected by the Governor's Yellow Zone restrictions.

Testing will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the following locations:

Monday, Nov. 30 - Palisades Center Mall Garage Entrance West (ramp entrance next to Best Buy). This is a drive-up site or walk-up for those arriving by bus (please follow signs).

Tuesday, Dec. 1 - Suffern High School located at 49 Viola Road in Suffern (10901)

Wednesday, Dec. 2 - Spring Valley High School located at 361 E. Route 59 in Spring Valley (10977)

Thursday, Dec. 3 - Rockland BOCES, Bldg. 10 located at 65 Parrott Road in West Nyack (10994)

Friday, Dec. 4 - Palisades Center Mall Garage Entrance West (ramp entrance next to Best Buy). This is a drive-up site or walk-up for those arriving by bus (please follow signs).

Please complete the registration form prior to arriving at one of the testing sites and follow all signs at each site. Remember to wear a mask and maintain social distancing.

A parent or guardian will need to sign the consent (on the bottom of the page) for testing a minor. Good Samaritan Hospital will notify you of the test results.

"In the interest of public health, we are working with Good Samaritan Hospital to decrease the burden of testing on our school districts.," Rockland Commissioner of Health Dr. Patricia Schnabel Ruppert said. "We want students to be able to attend in-person classes if possible. However, because we cannot ensure the continuation of these testing services, we advise all of our local districts to prepare to meet the Governor's testing requirements on their own."

