COVID-19: Rockland Reschedules Vaccines Due To Nor'easter

COVID-19 vaccination clinics scheduled in Rockland for Sunday, Feb. 7, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. has been rescheduled for Monday, Feb. 8 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. due to the Nor'easter.

If you have an appointment for Sunday to be vaccinated at Rockland County Department of Health clinic, you will receive a COVID-19 vaccine on Monday between 1 p.m. and 7 p.m., the Rockland County Department of Health added.

No new appointment will be scheduled, and you can come at your convenience from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday.

If you are unable to come at all Monday, please call the county’s COVID-19 hotline at 845-238-1956 to cancel.

You will be prioritized for a rescheduled appointment upon receipt of our next allocation of COVID-19 vaccine from New York State which is expected during the week of Monday, Feb. 8.

“While we want to get shots into the arms of residents as quickly as possible, we must do so in as safe a way as possible,” said County Health Commissioner Dr. Patricia Schnabel Ruppert. “We apologize for the inconvenience but want to protect those coming to be vaccinated as well as our staff during what could be a significant winter storm with snowfall rates of at least an inch per hour.”

