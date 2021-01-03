COVID-19: Rockland Opens Vaccination Registration For Those With Health Conditions

Rockland County has announced it is opening up space for 1,000 COVID-19 vaccines for those with underlying health conditions.

The sign-up will begin at 4 p.m., Monday, March, 1, and is expected to be full within minutes, said officials with the Rockland County Health Department.

The department is able to offer the vaccine after receiving 1,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine to vaccinate persons with certain qualifying underlying health conditions who live in the state and residents and staff of the Office for People with Developmental Disabilities (OPWDD) facilities.

The health department will be vaccinating anyone with at least one underlying health condition who is 18 years of age or older.

Some of the main underlying conditions include:

Cancer (current or in remission, including 9/11-related cancers)

Chronic kidney disease

Pulmonary Disease, including but not limited to, COPD, asthma, pulmonary fibrosis, cystic fibrosis, and 9/11 related pulmonary diseases

Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities including Down Syndrome

Heart conditions, including but not limited to heart failure, coronary artery disease, cardiomyopathies, or hypertension (high blood pressure)

Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) including but not limited to solid organ transplant or from blood or bone marrow transplant, immune deficiencies, HIV, use of corticosteroids, use of other immune weakening medicines, or other causes

Severe Obesity

Pregnancy

Sickle cell disease or Thalassemia

Type 1 or 2 diabetes mellitus

Cerebrovascular disease

Neurologic conditions including but not limited to Alzheimer's Disease or dementia

Liver disease

To show you have an underlying health condition, New Yorkers must provide documentation which must be either a doctor's letter, medical information evidencing comorbidity, or a signed certification/attestation.

Appointments are required. Residents with qualifying health conditions will be able to make an appointment by visiting: http://rcklnd.us/covid19

For more information on how to receive a vaccine, visit the department's COVID-19 page here.

If you do not have access to a computer, eligible New Yorkers can call to schedule a vaccination appointment at a state-run site by calling the New York State COVID-19 Vaccination Hotline 1-833-697-4829.

