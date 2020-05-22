Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Haverstraw Man Fatally Gunned Down In Broad Daylight, Police Say
News

COVID-19: Rockland Discontinues Order Prohibiting Gatherings Of More Than 10

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Rockland County has discontinued an order that prevents groups of more than 10 from gathering.
Rockland County has discontinued an order that prevents groups of more than 10 from gathering. Photo Credit: Pixabay

In keeping with state orders under the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Rockland County has announced it has discontinued prohibiting gatherings of more than 10.

Rockland County Executive Ed Day released a statement on Friday, May 22, saying that a county order which enhanced the enforcement ability of police and the Health Department where groups of more than 10 people were not complying with social distancing, has been discounted.

“To be clear, law enforcement is still able to enforce the governor’s order prohibiting non-essential gatherings,” said Day. “What we are doing is laying the groundwork and removing any possible impediment to future changes in the governor’s orders.

This discontinuation does not have any effect on the prohibitions of parties, celebrations, or other social events of large groups of people, Day said.

The state's new order allows for gatherings of 10 or fewer individuals under these specific circumstances; for religious services or ceremonies and for the purposes of Memorial Day services or commemorations, provided that social distancing protocols are adhered to.

Under the order, groups in excess of 10, can still attend any drive-in or remote religious service so long as there is no in-person contact between participants.

Vehicle caravans are also permitted.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.