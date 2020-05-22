COVID-19: Rockland Discontinues Order Prohibiting Gatherings Of More Than 10

In keeping with state orders under the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Rockland County has announced it has discontinued prohibiting gatherings of more than 10.

Rockland County Executive Ed Day released a statement on Friday, May 22, saying that a county order which enhanced the enforcement ability of police and the Health Department where groups of more than 10 people were not complying with social distancing, has been discounted.

“To be clear, law enforcement is still able to enforce the governor’s order prohibiting non-essential gatherings,” said Day. “What we are doing is laying the groundwork and removing any possible impediment to future changes in the governor’s orders.

This discontinuation does not have any effect on the prohibitions of parties, celebrations, or other social events of large groups of people, Day said.

The state's new order allows for gatherings of 10 or fewer individuals under these specific circumstances; for religious services or ceremonies and for the purposes of Memorial Day services or commemorations, provided that social distancing protocols are adhered to.

Under the order, groups in excess of 10, can still attend any drive-in or remote religious service so long as there is no in-person contact between participants.

Vehicle caravans are also permitted.

