COVID-19: Rockland County "Red Zone" To Remain Unchanged

Restrictions are being eased up in some of the Orange County COVID-19 micro-clusters, though there was no relief for those in the Rockland County hotspots.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that the “Red Zone” micro-cluster area in Orange County has met the metrics to be downgraded to “Orange Warning Zone” after seeing the positivity rate drop from 12 percent to 2 percent in three weeks.

Cuomo noted that the new daily hospital admissions have flattened after hospitalizations saw a small spike in recent weeks.

“In terms of adjustments of the micro-clusters, Orange County has made very good progress," Cuomo said. "In Orange County, we're going to change the red zone to an orange zone.”

The Rockland County “Red Zone” numbers are trending in the right direction, but still have not met the state’s criteria to roll back restrictions.

In the Rockland County micro-cluster, the infection rate has dropped from 9.77 percent to 4.54 percent, to 3.65 percent in the past three weeks, with a seven-day rolling average of 3.21 percent.

All “yellow zone” micro-clusters will remain unchanged, Cuomo added.

The numbers are good all-around in the mid-Hudson Valley, with the daily infection rate dropping from 2.4 percent on Sunday, Sept. 25 down to 2.1 percent on Tuesday, Oct. 27.

“In Orange County, the red zone was at 12 percent three weeks ago. It's now 2 percent, so that's obviously dramatic progress,” he said. “And the hospitalization number is flat. The red zone will go to orange and the yellow zone will stay yellow.

“There has been progress in other areas in micro-clusters, but nothing at this point that would cause us to change any classifications this week. We'll watch it over the next week for possible alterations.”

