COVID-19: Rats! CDC Issues Warning For 'Aggressive,' 'Hungry' Rats Amid Pandemic

Reports of "an increase in rodent activity" in several areas amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic have prompted the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) to issue a warning on rats.

"Jurisdictions have closed or limited service at restaurants and other commercial establishments to help limit the spread of COVID-19," the CDC said in a statement posted on its website. "Rodents rely on the food and waste generated by these establishments.

"Community-wide closures have led to a decrease in food available to rodents, especially in dense commercial areas."

Rodent expert Bobby Corrigan said that rats have resorted to cannibalism.

"They are going to war with each other, eating each other’s young in some populations and battling each other for the food they can find," Corrigan told The New York Times .

