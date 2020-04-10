COVID-19: Quarantine Violators Could Be Fined $2K Per Day, New Rockland Order Says

Rockland County officials have announced two new orders associated with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) that adjust rules for essential healthcare workers and outlines rules for those under quarantine.

Rockland County Executive Ed Day and County Health Commissioner Dr. Patricia Schnabel Ruppert said Friday, April 10, the orders are aimed at separating sick people from healthy people to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The orders also inform healthcare and essential workers when they can return to work to help prevent staff shortages that would negatively impact the operation of healthcare facilities and essential businesses.

Under the new orders, people who have proximate contact with an infected patient or direct contact with infected patient or person awaiting his/her own COVID-19 test results to remain quarantined at their residence and explains how long the person, depending on symptoms, must remain quarantined at home.

If the quarantine protocols are not followed, residents may be fined up to $2,000 per day, the order says.

They also point out that parents and guardians are responsible for ensuring their children comply with the quarantine orders or face the same fines.

The orders, the health department said, are in line with recommendations from the CDC and the state department of health.

To read complete details of the order, click here or visit the Rockland County Government website .

