COVID-19: Quarantine Lifted At Marist College Dorm

Negative test results across the board ended a quarantine of the fifth floor of Leo Hall at Marist College in Dutchess County.

The quarantine was lifted at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 1, less than 24 hours after it was imposed at approximately 2:15 p.m. Monday, Aug. 31.

The residence hall at the college in the Town of Poughkeepsie houses approximately 317 students.

A total of 4,926 Marist students were tested before their arrival at the college's Town of Poughkeepsie campus since the semester began on Monday, Aug. 24, according to the institution's COVID-19 dashboard; 0.75 percent of these students, 37 individuals, tested positive.

Thirty-five of those students have since recovered and returned to campus, while the two students still recovering are doing so off-campus.

Of the 175 students who were tested once they arrived on campus, only one tested positive; this student is also recovering at home, off-campus.

The quarantine of Leo Hall comes days after the college quarantined about 440 students in Champagnat Hall on the evening of Wednesday, Aug. 26 until the next day on Thursday, Aug. 27 around 10:20 a.m.

The dorm was put on lockdown after the college was notified that several students living in the facility had come into contact at an off-campus party with a student that had tested positive for the virus.

The college has reduced the capacity of on-campus spaces, like the library and dining hall, to 50 percent or less and limited campus social gatherings to fewer than 50 individuals. Should case numbers increase, capacity may be lowered further.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.