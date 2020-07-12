COVID-19: Popular Hudson Valley Eatery Temporarily Closes After Teenage Worker Tests Positive

A popular area eatery known for its hamburgers and farm-fresh ice cream has temporarily closed after an employee tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Del's Roadside is located in Dutchess County on Route 9 (Albany Post Road) in Rhinebeck.

Del's said on Saturday, July 11 that it was notified that one of its part-time teenage employees contracted the virus.

The employee last worked on these days: June 16, 17, 19, 20, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 29, 30, and July 2, 9 and 10, according to Deli's.

"After hearing this new information, we immediately informed the board of health and swiftly shut down our operations," Del's said in a statement. "We have been actively taking the steps provided by the CDC to ensure the safety of both our customers and employees.

"We have done a complete overhaul sanitation of the entire site and we are requiring our employees be tested for both their own and the safety of our community.

"Once we are back open, all employees will continue to have their temperatures checked upon arrival and we will monitor for future symptoms.

"As always, we continue to wear masks (as should you) and abide by CDC guidelines."

