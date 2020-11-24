COVID-19: Popular Area Restaurant Temporarily Closes After Employee Tests Positive

As COVID-19 continues to rise again across the region, another popular restaurant has closed its doors until further notice after an employee tested positive for the virus.

Schatzi's Pub of New Paltz, known for its rotating line of craft and German beer, as well great pub food, announced it will be temporarily closed until further notice.

"We were notified yesterday that one of our team members tested positive for COVID," the restaurant said on Facebook on Monday, Nov. 23. "We are working hand and hand with the Ulster County Health Department and while not deemed necessary, out of an abundance of caution we have decided to temporarily close Schatzi’s New Paltz until further notice."

During the closure, the restaurant will be sanitized and all employees will be required to obtain a COVID test, the owners said.

"We take the safety of our customers and employees very seriously and this is the main reason we decided to temporarily close," they added.

The reopening date will be posted on Facebook when "we are confident that we can do so safely."

