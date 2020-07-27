COVID-19: Popular Area Lake Closes Due To Lack Of Social Distancing

A Hudson Valley lake was forced to close for the weekend due to beach-goers unable to socially distance themselves in accordance with state COVID-19 guidelines.

Lake Superior State Park in Bethel, which is operated by Sullivan County, was closed from Friday, July 24 through the morning of Monday, July 27 due to large crowds that had been gathering against state health mandates.

The parking lot, swimming beach, dock area, and boat launch were all closed, with patrols put in place to ensure compliance at the lake.

“Unfortunately, we have had crowds of people at the park who have not been following mandatory social distancing and mask-wearing. Some have also been swimming, which is currently prohibited due to lack of lifeguards,” parks director Brian Scardefield said.

“We’re sorry for the inconvenience, but we cannot allow this unsafe situation to continue. We hope to bring on some staff to monitor the park on future weekends.”

