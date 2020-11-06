Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Rockland Daily Voice
North Rockland Daily Voice

COVID-19: Phase 3 Reopening Guidelines Released By NY State

Zak Failla
Some regions in New York will enter Phase 3 this week.
New York State officials have laid out guidelines for select businesses that will be reopening as part of Phase 3 of opening the economy back up amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

As the state slowly reopens following the COVID-19 pandemic, the state has been methodical in laying out guidance for businesses welcoming back customers and patrons.

Central New York, the Finger Lakes, and the Southern Tier are all on track to potentially enter Phase 3 of their reopening plans as soon as Friday, June 12, provided they continue meeting the requirements set forth by the state.

The mid-Hudson Valley region could enter Phase 3 as soon as Tuesday, June 23, with Long Island following a day later.

In Phase 3, indoor dining would again be permitted, as well as personal care services such as nail salons and tattoo parlors, though they will be under strict restrictions.

Hotels were initially included, but have since been taken off the state’s list.

Before opening, businesses would have to provide the state with a written safety plan, employees and patrons must wear face coverings, social distancing must be practiced, and there will be limits to buildings’ occupancy. Sanitizing stations will be provided for workers, and there will be more stringent disinfectant rules in place.

Bars and restaurants will be limited to 50 percent capacity during Phase 3, and patrons sitting at the same table must be in the same party, which will be limited to 10 people total. Tables indoors and outdoors will also be separated by six feet.

Personal care businesses will also be limited at 50 percent capacity, customers and stations must also be separated by six feet. 

Complete guidelines from New York State can be found here.

