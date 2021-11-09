Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice
COVID-19: Pfizer Expected To Seek Approval For Boosters For All Adults

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine Photo Credit: Flickr U.S. Secretary of Defense

Pfizer and European partner BioNTech are expected to seek federal authorization to administer its COVID-19 booster shot to all Americans over the age of 18.

As soon as this week, the biopharmaceutical company is reportedly planning to seek US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for booster shots for anyone 18 and older.

Currently, only Americans 65 and older, those who are immunocompromised and anyone whose job puts them at a larger risk for exposure are eligible for Pfizer booster shots.

The FDA is considered likely to grant the request, potentially before Thanksgiving and the holiday season, when winter gatherings are more likely, increasing the likelihood of spreading the virus.

Pfizer previously sought similar emergency use authorization in mid-September, but was rejected by an FDA advisory board who instead only recommended the booster for the most vulnerable Americans.

The move comes following President Joe Biden’s declaration that he wants all adults to be eligible for booster shots as soon as possible due to the waning protection of the initial two-dose vaccination process after approximately six months.

All Johnson & Johnson recipients are already eligible for a second shot as a booster. Approximately 24 million fully-vaccinated people have already received a booster shot, according to officials.

