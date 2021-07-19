COVID-19: Pediatrics Group Recommends All Students Wear Masks In Classroom

An American professional association of pediatricians is recommending that students wear masks when they return to the classroom this fall, regardless of their vaccination status, in a departure from newly-released guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The American Academy of Pediatrics released a statement on Monday, July 19, recommending that all students older than 2 wear masks in schools.

The CDC announced its guidelines on Friday, July 9, saying fully-vaccinated students and teachers do not need to wear masks when in the classroom this fall.

The AAP said it makes this recommendation because many students aren’t yet eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine “and masking is proven to reduce transmission of the virus and to protect those who are not vaccinated.”

The organization added that many schools may not have a system to monitor the vaccination status of teachers, staff, and students.

The recommendation comes after a surge in COVID cases in the United States since July 4th, with most attributed to the Delta variant infecting unvaccinated people.

