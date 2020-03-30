COVID-19: Pastor From Westchester Who Worked For MTA Dies From Virus

A pastor in Westchester who worked with the MTA has died from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Scott Elijah, 67 a pastor at Bethany AME Church in Yonkers who has worked with New York City Transit for more than a decade became the third track worker to die from COVID-19, TWU Local 100 Union announced.

According to the union, Scott, who joined NYC Transit 15 years ago, worked for the Combined Action/Emergency Response unit (CAT/ERT) out of Parsons/Archer in Queens.

“This is just horrible news,” Local 100 Track Division Chairman Carlos Albert said. “He was a great man. A family man. A strong union brother. The entire Track Division is in mourning.”

In a Facebook post from Tuesday, March 24, Elijah wrote he had received a test for COVID-19 at an area health clinic, and encouraged others to follow suit.

“While coronavirus testing is almost impossible to get, if you’re in NY, CityMD urgent care is testing,” he posted. “I repeat CityMD urgent care is testing. I walked in and was tested in 5 minutes, no appointment needed.”

TWU Local 100 President Tony Utano extended his condolences to Scott’s family on behalf of the entire membership in a statement.

“To lose a third union Brother in four days to this menace of a virus is heartbreak on top of heartbreak,” Utano said. “I wish I had the words to say to bring comfort to Brother Elijah’s family, his friends and co-workers. But I don’t.

"I can only wish that the support our union will bring to his family now and into the future will bring them strength in their moment of grief.”

