COVID-19: Pandemic Taking Toll At Maryknoll, A Dozen Deaths Of Priests, Nuns Reported

A religious community in the area has been hit particularly hard by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

At least three nuns and nine priests have died at the Maryknoll religious community in Ossining due to COVID-19, while dozens of other staff members have tested positive for the virus.

In total, in the missionary of more than 300 sisters, approximately 10 percent have tested positive for the virus, and have been quarantined since their positive tests were confirmed.

According to Catholic News Service, only four of those who died had confirmed cases of COVID-19, but the others had symptoms or were diagnosed as having the illness.

Another 24 members tested positive.

A spokesperson for the Maryknoll Sisters said the high rate of transmission and deaths has raised the organization's medical and cleaning expenses and prompted it to organize fundraising efforts.

"We remember the beautiful spirits of our Sisters who have been called home to God and pray our other Sisters and Staff will fully recover and return home soon," the Maryknoll Sisters posted online. "It remains our top priority to contain this virus as much as we can, to keep our employees and staff at the center safe, and the rest of our Sisters safe."

Those looking to donate to the Maryknoll Sisters can do so here. Donors have offered to match up to $10,000 in donations

“At Maryknoll Fathers and Brothers, we hold in our prayers and hearts all those who have fallen victim to the COVID-19 virus, including the Maryknoll fathers, brothers and sisters who have also lost their lives due to this deadly disease," a member of the community posted online.

“May all those who have transitioned into new life enjoy their heavenly reward as they meet God face-to-face and intercede for those still suffering from this pandemic.”

