COVID-19 Orange County Death Toll Tops 400, Cases Near 10,000: Latest Breakdown By Town

The death toll due to novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Orange County has now topped 400, while the number of cases nears 10,000 since the outbreak began in early March.

As of Friday, May 15, there have been 6,995 confirmed COVID-19 cases, up from approximately 9,600 earlier this week.

There have been 403 COVID-19 deaths reported, up from 367 on Monday, May 11, according to the Orange County Department of Health.

Currently, there are 105 COVID-19 patients in Orange County hospitals, up a tick from earlier in the week. An additional 30 potential COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized with results pending on whether they have the virus.

Here’s a breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Orange County, according to the Department of Health:

City of Newburgh: 1,354;

City of Middletown: 1,046;

Wallkill: 865;

New Windsor: 818;

Palm Tree: 738;

Newburgh: 668;

Montgomery: 564;

Monroe: 552;

Warwick: 528;

Goshen: 447;

Chester: 333;

Blooming Grove: 330;

Woodbury: 282;

Wawayanda: 188;

Mount Hope: 153;

Cornwall: 141;

Hamptonburg: 139;

City of Port Jervis: 129;

Highlands: 117;

Crawford: 85;

Deerpark: 76;

Minisink: 75;

Greenville: 70;

Tuxedo: 61.

There were 132 new COVID-19-related deaths in New York overnight, as the total rose to 22,304 since the outbreak began. There have been 1,338,048 New Yorkers tested for the virus, with 345,813 testing positive, though the infection, hospitalization and fatality rate continues to trend down.

