COVID-19: One State Added To NY/NJ/CT Quarantine List

Travelers from one state have been added to the COVID-19 joint quarantine list of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.
The new state added on Tuesday, Oct. 6 is New Mexico.
No areas have been removed from the advisory list of 33 states and two territories.
The quarantine applies to any person arriving from a state with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a seven-day rolling average or a state with a 10 percent or higher positivity rate over a seven-day rolling average.
Data indicates that new cases per 100,000 residents in New Mexico now average close to 11.
Those who have traveled to New York, New Jersey and Connecticut from those areas, all of which have significant community spread, are required to quarantine for 14 days.
The full, updated travel advisory list is as follows:
- Alabama
- Alaska
- Arkansas
- Colorado
- Delaware
- Florida
- Georgia
- Guam
- Idaho
- Iowa
- Illinois
- Indiana
- Kansas
- Kentucky
- Louisiana
- Minnesota
- Missouri
- Mississippi
- Montana
- North Carolina
- North Dakota
- Nebraska
- New Mexico
- Nevada
- Oklahoma
- Puerto Rico
- Rhode Island
- South Carolina
- South Dakota
- Tennessee
- Texas
- Utah
- Wisconsin
- West Virginia
- Wyoming
Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.