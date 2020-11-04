Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: With Most Of Votes Counted, Five Hudson Valley Counties Have Gone Or Are Leaning For Trump
News

COVID-19: NY's New Entry Policy For Quarantines By Out-Of-State Travelers Takes Effect

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
New COVID-19 travel restrictions that allow visitors from non-neighboring states to test out of the mandatory 14-day quarantine went into effect on Wednesday, Nov. 4.
New COVID-19 travel restrictions that allow visitors from non-neighboring states to test out of the mandatory 14-day quarantine went into effect on Wednesday, Nov. 4. Photo Credit: New York State

New COVID-19 travel restrictions that allow visitors from non-neighboring states to test out of the mandatory 14-day quarantine went into effect on Wednesday, Nov. 4.

All travelers from non-neighboring states planning to stay in New York for more than 24 hours are now required to quarantine for at least three days and then test negative for COVID-19 and present proof of a negative test before leaving quarantine under a sweeping new policy.

It replaces the former 14-day quarantine list for travelers from states or territories with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a seven-day rolling average or an area with a 10 percent or higher positivity rate over a seven-day rolling average. That quarantine policy had been in effect since June 28.

Neighboring states New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, and Vermont are exempt. But New York is still highly discouraging, to the extent practical, non-essential travel to those states.

Essential workers will continue to be exempt as well. 

Travelers covered by the guidelines are required to fill out a Traveler Health Form upon arrival in New York State.

In addition, New Yorkers traveling to non-neighboring states will have to quarantine for three days after returning and then test negative.

Travelers must obtain a test within three days of departure from the non-neighboring state, and then, upon arrival in New York, quarantine for three days.

To avoid the 14-day quarantine, the traveler must obtain another COVID test on or after the fourth day before exiting the quarantine.

Anyone refusing to take a test after three days upon arriving in New York will be required to quarantine for 14 days.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.