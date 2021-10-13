COVID-19: NYS Announces New Pop-Up Vaccination Sites In Hudson Valley

A series of upcoming pop-up COVID-19 vaccination sites are launching in the Hudson Valley in an effort to increase the vaccination rate among school-aged New Yorkers.

Gov. Kathy Hochul made the announcement as part of the state's #VaxtoSchool campaign.

The first site is being held in partnership with Orange County on Wednesday, Oct. 13 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Washingtonville High School, located at 54 West Main St. in Washingtonville.

There will also be two pop-up sites in Ulster County.

The first will be held on Saturday, Oct. 16, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Saugerties High School, located at 310 Washington Ave. in Saugerties.

Then on Sunday, Oct. 17, vaccines will be administered at the Rondout Valley High School, located at 122 Kyserike Road in Accord, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Vaccines will also be administered in Sullivan County on Wednesday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. The site will be located at Sullivan County Public Health Services at 50 Community Lane in Liberty.

All of the vaccination sites will be administering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, which received emergency use authorization for children ages 12 to 15 and received full approval for those aged 16 and older.

