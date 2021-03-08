Contact Us
COVID-19: NYC Will Become First US City To Require Proof Of Vaccination For Indoor Dining, Gyms

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine Photo Credit: Flickr U.S. Secretary of Defense

New York City is set to become the first city in the United States where proof of vaccination against COVID-19 will be required for indoor dining at restaurants and for entry at gyms.

Enforcement of the new program will begin on Monday, Sept. 13. The rule also applies to indoor entertainment and performances.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said he knows some will not agree with the measure, but he said will be lifesaving, as it will guarantee a higher level of vaccination. 

Customers will be required to use the Excelsior app, the city's digital app or show a paper card to enter indoor venues. 

