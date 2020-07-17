COVID-19: NYC Cleared For Phase 4 Reopening With Specific Guidelines

New York City will become the last of the 10 regions in New York to enter Phase 4 of reopening the economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

New York City will start Phase 4 on Monday, July 20 after the team of global health experts advising New York State's reopening strategy reviewed the data for New York City and has cleared it to enter Phase Four of reopening.

On Wednesday, July 8, Long Island became the ninth region to move to Phase 4, joining the Hudson Valley, Capital Region, Western New York, the Southern Tier, Finger Lakes, Central New York, Mohawk Valley, and North Country in Phase 4.

This is what will reopen in Phase 4 without any additional indoor activity, such as malls and cultural institutions permitted in other regions.

Low-risk, outdoor arts and entertainment, including zoos and botanical gardens can open up to 33 percent capacity;

Film and movie production can resume;

Colleges, universities, and other higher education institutions can open;

Professional sports without fans will resume.

Social gatherings will also be allowed up to 50 people in one setting, up from 25 in Phase 3.

