COVID-19: NY To Unveil 'Vax, Scratch' Lottery Tickets With Prizes As High As $5M

Feeling lucky?

New Yorkers are being offered an extra incentive to go get the COVID-19 vaccine at select locations.

Between Monday, May 24, and Friday, May 28, state residents who get vaccinated at 10 sites will be provided free lottery scratch-off tickets to anyone 18 and older.

The tickets, sold by retailers across the state for $20 each, have a grand prize of $5 million.

Anyone receiving a vaccine will be getting the one-dose Johnson & Johnson shot, which will not require them to return to get a second dose.

Sites participating in the scratch-off lottery ticket giveaway include:

New York City

Medgar Evers College - Carroll Building on Crown Street in Brooklyn;

Bay Eden Senior Center on East 229th Street in the Bronx;

Javits Center;

York College.

Long Island

SUNY Stony Brook Innovation and Discovery Center.

Hudson Valley

New York National Guard Armory on Quincy Place in Yonkers.

Central New York

State Fair Expo Center in Syracuse.

Western New York

University at Buffalo South Campus on Main Street.

Mohawk Valley

SUNY Polytechnic Institute.

Finger Lakes

Rochester Dome Arena on Henrietta Road in Henrietta.

According to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, the chances of winning is one in nine while musing that “everybody wins” if more New Yorkers get inoculated.

