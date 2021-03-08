COVID-19: NY To Open 10 New Mass Vaccination Sites, With Two In Hudson Valley

With the federal government continuing to ramp up its distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine in New York, the Hudson Valley will soon play home to a pair of new mass vaccination sites.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Monday, March 8 that 10 new mass COVID-19 vaccination sites are being established, including two in the Hudson Valley.

In the Hudson Valley, sites are being set up at:

The SUNY Orange Diana Physical Education Center on East Conkling Avenue in Middletown;

Ulster County Fairgrounds on Libertyville Road in New Paltz.

Cuomo noted that the sites remain in development and are expected to launch in the coming weeks. Final details, including appointment scheduling information and hours of operation, will be released in the coming days.

Those now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in New York include anyone over the age of 65, New Yorkers with underlying medical conditions, long-term care facility residents and employees, first responders, daycare workers, and educators.

“Thanks to increasing vaccine supply from our partners in Washington we can utilize more of our state's capacity to distribute doses, and once they are open, these new sites will allow us to continue to get shots into arms on a large scale," Cuomo said.

"We know the vaccine is the weapon that will win this war, but it's only effective if we all take it, which is why we are working around the clock to establish sites like these across the state to reach as many New Yorkers as possible,” he added.

“The more people we vaccinate, the more we can continue our progress in keeping the infection rate at bay, reopening our economy, and defeating COVID once and for all."

Eligible New Yorkers are able to schedule appointments by utilizing New York's "Am I Eligible" website or by calling the state's COVID-19 Vaccination Hotline at 1-833-NYS-4-VAX (1-833-697-4829).

