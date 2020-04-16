Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

COVID-19: NY State Will Stay On Pause At Least One More Month, Cuomo Says

Zak Failla
NY will stay on pause at least another month. Photo Credit: ny.gov
A look at New York's newly installed PAUSE program. Photo Credit: Governor's Office
PAUSE provisions for non-vulnerable members of the popular. Photo Credit: Governor's Office
Those in New York State must wear a mask or face cloth under these conditions, until further notice, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said. Photo Credit: ny.gov
Important steps in stopping the spread individuals in New York should take, Cuomo said. Photo Credit: ny.gov
COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths are down in New York. Photo Credit: ny.gov
Non-essential businesses in New York State will stay closed at least another month as terms of the state's "Pause" measures during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been extended until at least Friday, May 15, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced.

“I don’t want to project past that period," Cuomo said. "That’s one month. That’s a long time.

"I know people need certainty and clarity so they can plan, but we need a coordinated action plan with the states. So for one month, we will continue the close-down policies. What happens after that? I don’t know. We’ll have to see what the data shows.”

For more detail on the "Pause," previsions, see the first three images above.

Cuomo also said that beginning at 8 p.m. on Friday, April 17, riders and operators on public transportation and for-hire vehicles must wear a mask or cloth face covering to slow down the spread of the virus, adding more teeth to an executive order due to take effect at the end of the week. (See fourth image above.)

“The masks work,” Cuomo said. “We said that you have to wear them in public, and today I’m going to include all public and private for-hire transportation.

"It’s inconvenient, but you’re in a closed environment where you can’t socially distance yourself. It’s a precaution for everyone that balances individual liberties with a social conscience.

"Six hundred people died yesterday and that's a reality that we have to deal with every day … I am asking New Yorkers to wear a mask, not to protect yourself, but to protect other people from you."

The 606 new deaths due to the virus bring the statewide total to 12,177. (Note: 3,700 deaths suspected to be COVID-19 related in New York City are not included in the total number of deaths.)

Cuomo said that it’s “the simple things” that people can and have been doing to help stop the spread of COVID-19, including wearing a mask, washing one’s hands, social distancing, and educating their children about how to act responsibly. (See fifth image above.)

“All of these simple procedures seem almost insignificant, but they make all the differences in the world,” he said. “I don’t know if people truly appreciate that. It’s all about what people decide to do and what people have decided to do. That is what has brought this infection rate down. It’s about the behavior of our people. It’s that simple.”

