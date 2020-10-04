Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
News

COVID-19: NY Starts Direct Enforcement In 20 Hotspots; Cuomo Threatens To Close Some Schools

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
A look at New York's 20 "hotspot" ZIP codes and the latest COVID-19 positive testing ratings for each.
A look at New York's 20 "hotspot" ZIP codes and the latest COVID-19 positive testing ratings for each. Photo Credit: New York State

New York State will launch direct enforcement of businesses in "hotspot" cluster areas and Gov. Andrew Cuomo said some schools may be ordered to close in-person learning due to insufficient COVID-19 testing.

Within the top 20 ZIP codes in counties with recent outbreaks - Brooklyn (Kings), Queens and Rockland and Orange counties - the average rate of positive tests is 4.8 percent. 

The rate of positive tests for the remainder of New York State, not counting these 20 ZIP codes, is 0.91 percent. These 20 ZIP codes contained 21 percent of all positive cases in New York State on Saturday, Oct. 3, but represent only 6.7 percent of the state's population.

New York State will start to deploy personnel to directly enforce state guidance within the hotspot ZIP codes on Monday, Oct. 5 and increase during the week. 

The new effort is modeled on the State Liquor Authority and State Police Task Force that has been enforcing state guidance at bars and restaurants in New York City and on Long Island. 

Local businesses that violate the law can be subject to fines and closures.

New York State continues to track clusters with a particular focus on areas where there are hotspot, cluster situations. 

"Local governments have not done an effective job of enforcement in these hotspot ZIP codes,"  New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said on Sunday, Oct. 3. "The state will be doing aggressive enforcement starting tomorrow.

"As we saw with bars and restaurants, when the state initiated enforcement actions compliance greatly increased. 

"However, the state cannot take over effective enforcement for every jurisdiction and if a local jurisdiction cannot or will not perform effective enforcement of violating entities, notify the state and we will close all business activity in the hot spots where the local governments cannot do compliance."

The top 20 ZIP codes for the highest positivity over the past seven days are shown in the image above.

Cuomo said he's also "concerned" about the lack of testing in the schools.

"If the localities do not do testing immediately in the schools in those areas, the state will close them immediately," Cuomo said. "We all want schools to reopen if they can reopen safely. 

"I have assured the parents of this state that I would not send my child to a school that I didn't know was safe. 

"Without testing, we can't assure parents and teachers of the safety of that school."

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.