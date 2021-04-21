COVID-19: NY Seven-Day Infection Rate Now At Lowest Level In Months; Latest From Hudson Valley

The seven-day rolling positive infection rate for New Yorkers being tested for COVID-19 is at its lowest in several months as the state, and Hudson Valley, continue recovering from the holiday wave of new infections.

Statewide, the positive infection rate is at 2.80 percent, the lowest since mid-November, while there are 823 COVID-19 patients in ICU, and 504 intubated with the virus, both the lowest in New York since early December.

In the Hudson Valley, the positivity rate continues to drop, down to 3.19 percent on Monday, April 19 after peaking above 4.5 percent less than a week ago. Less than 500 newly confirmed COVID-19 infections were reported in the region in the past 24 hours.

New virus-related deaths brought the total in the Hudson Valley to 4,525 fatalities since the pandemic began more than a year ago.

As of Tuesday, April 19, there were 396 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the Hudson Valley, up slightly, but still representing 0.02 percent of the region's population and leaving 44 percent of the region's hospital beds still available.

The state was also reporting 383 of the region's 672 ICU beds as occupied by COVID-19 patients, up slightly, leaving 40 percent available in case of another new surge of the virus.

A breakdown of new cases in each of the Hudson Valley's seven counties is as follows:

Westchester: 181 new (126,094 total);

Orange County: 81 (46,304);

Dutchess: 65 (28,092);

Rockland: 56 (45,795);

Ulster County: 34 (13,116);

Sullivan: 25 (6,192);

Putnam: 14 (10,245);

Total: 456 (275,838).

New deaths were also reported in:

Dutchess: 2 (437 total);

Ulster: 2 (243);

Sullivan: 2 (70).

Westchester: 0 (2,246);

Rockland: 0 (742);

Orange: 0 (696);

Putnam: 0 (91)

Total: 6 (4,525).

There were 116,483 COVID-19 tests administered in New York on April 19, according to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, resulting in 3,922 newly confirmed infections for a 3.37 percent positive infection rate, up slightly from the day before.

As of April 20, there were 3,873 COVID-19 patients being treated in New York hospitals, up nearly 100 from the day before, though still one of the lowest numbers since November last year.

There were 45 new COVID-19-related deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

A total of more than 40 percent of New Yorkers over the age of 18 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 28 percent are fully vaccinated.

As of Tuesday, 882,978 first doses have been administered to Hudson Valley residents, while 569,191 have completed the process, both among the highest rates in the state.

"Our operation continues to make steady progress and we are indebted to the health professionals and the volunteers who have been behind this unprecedented effort," Cuomo said. "The best way to show our appreciation for their service is to get vaccinated and to continue to exercise the safety measures that help prevent new infections.

"We have come a long way, but the virus is still with us and we need to stay strong, united, and "New York tough" in order to defeat this beast."

Statewide, a total of 1,993,190 positive COVID-19 cases have been confirmed out of nearly 50 million tests that have been administered. There have been a total of 41,575 virus-related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic

