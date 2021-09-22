Contact Us
COVID-19: NY Setting Up 120 Pop-Up Sites In Move To Get Young People Vaccinated

Nicole Valinote
Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine Photo Credit: Flickr US Secretary of Defense

New York State is setting up 120 pop-up COVID-19 vaccination sites in an effort to increase vaccination rates among younger residents.

The State Department of Health will work with localities, health care centers and community-based organizations over the next 12 weeks to establish these sites, state officials announced on Tuesday, Sept. 21.

Children ages 12 to 17 are eligible to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccine received Emergency Use Authorization from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for those ages 12 to 15, and it is fully approved for people 16 years old and older.

The state is also launching mobile vaccination buses in public recreational spaces like parks in an effort to make the vaccines more accessible to school-aged New Yorkers and their families.

The state has launched a new website with resources and information about the campaign and incentive efforts for parents and guardians. 

Parents of school-aged New Yorkers can visit this website, text their ZIP code to 438829 or call 1-800-232-0233 to find a close vaccination site, the state said.

