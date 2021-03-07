Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
News

COVID-19: NY Restaurants Outside NYC Can Soon Increase Indoor Capacity

Joe Lombardi
COVID-19 dining
COVID-19 dining Photo Credit: Pixabay/pasja1000

Restaurants outside of New York City will soon be able to increase their indoor capacity amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Those restaurants, which have been operating at 50 percent capacity, can now move to 75 percent capacity starting Friday, March 19, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Sunday, March 7. 

Data has shown that restaurants can operate safely and in accordance with strict health protocols at 75 percent capacity, Cuomo said. 

New York City restaurant capacity will remain at 35 percent capacity.

"Our fight in the war against COVID-19 continues, but we are encouraged by the decrease in infection and hospitalization rates and the rise in vaccinations," Cuomo said. "As we expand our vaccine distribution and celebrate the arrival of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, we have never been closer to defeating this beast once and for all. 

"It is critical that New Yorkers not succumb to COVID fatigue and remain vigilant. 

"Until the day the war is won, we all need to continue the practices we know work - washing hands, social distancing, and masking up."

