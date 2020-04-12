Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
COVID-19: NY Nears 10,000 Deaths As Cuomo Issues Executive Orders On Masks, Testing

A look at the number of COVID-19 deaths in New York State each day for the past six days. Photo Credit: ny.gov
A look at the change in total daily COVID-19 hospitalizations in New York State. Photo Credit: ny.gov
A look at the change in the three-day COVID-19 hospitalization rate in New York State. Photo Credit: ny.gov
A look at the change in total daily COVID-19 hospital discharges in New York State. Photo Credit: ny.gov

New York State is nearing 10,000 deaths related to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic following a sixth straight day with more than 700 deaths.

There were 758 new deaths reported on Saturday, April 11, bringing the state's total up to 9,385 total deaths, up from 8,627 a day earlier.

By comparison, New York State lost 2,753 lives in the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Amid the grim news, delivered by Gov. Andrew Cuomo at a midday news briefing in Albany on Sunday, April 12, there was more evidence that the state is seeing a peak in hospitalizations plateau after hitting an apparent apex.

"All the numbers are on the downward slope," Cuomo said. "Still people getting infected, still people going to the hospital, but again a lower rate of increase."

For a look at the latest data on COVID-19 hospitalizations, see the second, third and fourth images above.

Cuomo also announced two executive orders. The first directs employers to provide essential workers cloth or surgical face masks for employees to wear when directly interacting with the public at no cost to the employee.

The second expands who can conduct antibody tests.

Looking ahead to developing a plan to phase the state out of the New York on PAUSE executive order, Cuomo said a strategy must be implemented that coordinates business, schools, transportation and the workforce.

"We will need to expand testing and we will need federal help," Cuomo said.

