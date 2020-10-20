COVID-19: NY Moratorium On Evictions Extended Again

A new Executive Order preventing COVID-19-related commercial evictions has been extended through the end of the year.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that the state’s moratorium on commercial evictions or foreclosures has been extended through Jan. 1, 2021 as the state continues combating the pandemic.

The move comes weeks after Cuomo extended the state’s Tenant Safe Harbor Act for the same time period to protect residential renters.

The state first enacted its moratorium on residential and commercial evictions in March when the virus started rapidly spreading throughout New York.

The Tenant Safe Harbor Act was signed into law at the end of June, which Cuomo said became effective immediately as well as additional legislation providing financial assistance to renters and landlords.

According to Cuomo, the extension of this protection gives commercial tenants and mortgagors additional time to get back on their feet, catch up on rent or their mortgage, or to renegotiate their lease terms to avoid foreclosure due to the pandemic.

"The health and economic impacts of this pandemic have been devastating, and we are continuing to do everything we can to support people who are suffering," Cuomo said. "We are going to extend the commercial eviction and foreclosure moratorium through Jan. 1. That will now align with our residential eviction moratorium so they are both extended to the same date."

Statewide, there were 90,540 COVID-19 tests administered yesterday, with 1,201 (1.32 percent) testing positive. There are currently 942 people hospitalized with the virus and there were 12 new fatalities.

Since the pandemic began, New York has administered 13,072,715 COVID-19 tests, with 486,480 testing positive. A total of 25,672 New Yorkers have died since mid-March.

