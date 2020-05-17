COVID-19: NY Launches New Website Showing Nearest Testing Sites

On Day 78 of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, New York State has doubled its capacity to reach 40,000 diagnostic tests per day and has rolled out a new website to show New Yorkers where they can find the nearest testing site.

That's twice the national average.

During his daily news briefing on Sunday, May 17 in Albany, Gov. Andrew Cuomo not encouraged eligible New Yorkers to visit the new website, coronavirus.health.ny.gov/covid-19-testing (first image above), to find a nearby testing site . For a list of eligible New Yorkers, see the second image above.

To show how quick it is to take a test, Cuomo took one himself during the briefing. (See third image above.)

The state's diagnostic testing criteria now includes all individuals who would return to the workplace in phase one of the state's reopening plan. New Yorkers eligible for diagnostic testing now include:

Any individual who has COVID-19 symptoms;

Any individual who has had contact with a person known to be positive with COVID-19;

Any individual who is subject to a precautionary or mandatory quarantine;

Any individual who is employed as a health care worker, nursing home worker or first responder;

Any essential worker who directly interacts with the public while working; and

Any individual who would return to the workplace in phase one of the state's reopening plan.

On the new website, New Yorkers can enter their address to view a list and a map view of the nearest testing sites on the page here.

The state has also partnered with Google Maps to display testing site results. New Yorkers can search "COVID testing near me" on Google Maps to easily find the nearest testing sites.

"Throughout this entire pandemic, testing was key to controlling the virus and now it will be key to monitoring the virus as we begin reopening in regions across the state," Governor Cuomo said. "New York has worked aggressively to build a massive statewide sample collection network and is now testing more than any state or country per capita, but our new problem is we have more sites and capacity than we're actually using.

"The more New Yorkers get tested, the better -- and we are going to ensure to all individuals who will return to the workplace in phase one of our reopening plan have access to testing, and we are launching a new website to make it easier for New Yorkers to find nearby testing sites."

Cuomo also announced New York State is partnering with CVS to bring testing to more than 60 CVS pharmacies across the state. Each site will be able to conduct 50 or more tests per day.

Cuomo also reminded New Yorkers in need of emotional support to call the New York State Emotional Support Hotline at 1-844-863-9314 to schedule a free appointment with a mental health professional. New Yorkers can access additional mental health resources at headspace.com/ny .

A total of 1,889 additional COVID-19 cases have brought the statewide total to 350,121 The geographic breakdown is as follows, with total cases on the second line under the name of the country, followed by new cases on the third line.

Albany

1,579 total positive cases

7 new cases

Allegany

44

0

Broome

414

1

Cattaraugus

65

0

Cayuga

63

0

Chautauqua

48

0

Chemung

134

0

Chenango

117

2

Clinton

92

1

Columbia

340

2

Cortland

34

0

Delaware

69

1

Dutchess

3,543

16

Erie

4,954

87

Essex

33

1

Franklin

18

0

Fulton

171

23

Genesee

180

2

Greene

212

1

Hamilton

5

0

Herkimer

91

0

Jefferson

71

0

Lewis

16

3

Livingston

110

3

Madison

258

0

Monroe

2,258

66

Montgomery

75

0

Nassau

39,136

103

Niagara

792

22

NYC

192,593

993

Oneida

760

9

Onondaga

1,501

32

Ontario

146

7

Orange

9,943

64

Orleans

167

4

Oswego

84

1

Otsego

67

0

Putnam

1,136

9

Rensselaer

439

1

Rockland

12,758

70

Saratoga

428

5

Schenectady

620

7

Schoharie

47

0

Schuyler

9

1

Seneca

51

1

St. Lawrence

192

0

Steuben

234

1

Suffolk

38,117

175

Sullivan

1,231

14

Tioga

113

1

Tompkins

139

1

Ulster

1,552

15

Warren

232

4

Washington

219

1

Wayne

96

4

Westchester

32,224

127

Wyoming

78

0

Yates

23

1

