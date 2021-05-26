COVID-19: NY Launches College Scholarship Raffle For Vaccinated Teens

In an effort to get more youths to get the COVID-19 vaccine, New York is introducing a new “Get a Shot To Make Your Future” program that could land them a full college scholarship.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Wednesday, May 26 that the state will be raffling off scholarships to New Yorkers between the ages of 12 and 17 who go out and get a COVID-19 vaccine in the coming weeks.

The scholarships include full tuition and board to any public college or university for the full four years for adolescents who get their shot.

Cuomo said that the program will run through Wednesday, July 7 for those willing to get a shot. There will be a random drawing each Wednesday with 50 full scholarships being handed out.

“It’s an incentive for students who are planning on going to college and wondering how to pay for it, well this is a full four-year scholarship,” Cuomo said during a briefing on May 26. “It’s also an incentive for parents who are worried about paying for college tuition.

“It protects the family. It protects the 12 to 17 year olds,” he added. “It’s a small population, so your odds are good, since this is the only population eligible.”

The raffle will be eligible for all youths who receive the vaccine during the duration of the program, so anyone who receives the vaccination earlier will be eligible for each raffle each week.

“People who receive it earlier have a better chance to win, since they will be in every drawing every week,” Cuomo said. “Once you get the vaccine, you go into the pool.

“So if you get the vaccine earlier, there are more chances to win. So get the vaccine and get it early.”

