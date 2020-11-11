Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Rockland Daily Voice
COVID-19: NY Issues New Guidelines For Gatherings, Including In Homes, Restaurants, Bars, Gyms

COVID-19 Photo Credit: Pixabay

Gatherings in New York State will be limited to no more than 10 people under sweeping new measures to combat the increase of COVID-19 cases announced on Wednesday, Nov. 11.

In addition, restaurants, and bars that have liquor licenses must close each day by 10 p.m. Gyms, health clubs and bowling alleys also must close by 10 p.m.

The new rules go into effect on Friday, Nov. 13.

In making the announcement, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said further steps could be taken, including prohibiting indoor dining at restaurants and bars.

"New York follows the science," Cuomo said. "We know indoor gatherings and parties are a major source of COVID spread."

Of 164,300 tests reported across the state on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 4,820 were positive (2.93 percent).

The latest statewide positivity test rate is 2.58 percent. The test positivity rate in the focus areas under NY's Micro-Cluster strategy is 4.96 percent.

