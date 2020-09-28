Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
News

COVID-19: NY Issues New Eviction Moratorium Extension

Zak Failla
The eviction moratorium in New York has been extended through the end of the year.
New Yorkers renting residential properties will not find themselves without a roof over their heads during the COVID-19 crisis.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced he will be extending the state’s Tenant Safe Harbor Act through the end of the year to protect residential tenants from eviction if they find themselves in tight financial straits due to the pandemic.

The newest Executive Order will extend the moratorium through Jan. 1, 2021.

The state first enacted its moratorium on residential and commercial evictions in March when the virus started rapidly spreading throughout New York. 

The Tenant Safe Harbor Act was signed into law at the end of June, which Cuomo said became effective immediately as well as additional legislation providing financial assistance to residential renters and landlords.

”As New York continues to fight the pandemic, we want to make sure New Yorkers who are still struggling financially will not be forced from their homes as a result of COVID," Cuomo said. "We are extending the protections of the Safe Harbor Act through (Jan.) 1 because we want tenants to have fundamental stability in their lives as we recover from this crisis.”

Statewide, there were 52,936 COVID-19 tests administered yesterday, with 834 (1.5 percent) testing positive. There are currently 543 people hospitalized with the virus and there were 11 new fatalities.

Since the pandemic began, New York has administered 10,508,186 COVID-19 tests, with 455,626 testing positive. A total of 25,456 New Yorkers have died since mid-March.

