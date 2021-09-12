COVID-19: NY Hospital To Stop Delivering Babies After Unvaccinated Employees Quit, Report Says

A hospital in upstate New York announced that it will have to stop delivering babies after a number of employees in the maternity department quit due to a COVID-19 vaccine requirement, according to a new report.

The Watertown Daily Times reported that in the past week, six staff members in the maternity department at Lewis County General Hospital resigned, and seven more unvaccinated employees could join them.

Chief Executive Officer Gerald Cayer said the number of resignations has left the Lewis County Health System no other choice but to pause the service at the hospital, the news outlet reported.

Cayer added that he hopes the state Department of Health will work with the health system to pause the service, rather than close the maternity department.

On Saturday, Sept. 25, the pause is set to go into effect.

The deadline for health care workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 in New York is Monday, Sept. 27.

