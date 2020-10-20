COVID-19: NY Discourages Non-Essential Travel To, From NJ, CT; Adds Two States To Advisory

With both New Jersey and Connecticut now meeting the criteria to be added to what had been a tristate travel advisory, New York is now discouraging non-essential travel to and from those neighboring states, as well as Pennsylvania.

Two other states -- Maryland and Arizona -- were added to the quarantine list on Tuesday, Oct. 20.

Under rules for the New York advisory, travelers who pass through a state on a list for less than 24 hours are exempt from the quarantine requirement.

On Monday, Oct. 19, Connecticut changed its guidelines for the advisory, now saying a state has to have 10 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 and a five percent positivity rate.

Before that change by Connecticut, a state had to have either 10 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 or a 10 percent positivity rate over a seven-day rolling average to qualify for the list.

But New York has not made a similar change, and now, Connecticut, New Jersey and Pennsylvania all have met the criteria for its travel advisory.

"However, given the interconnected nature of the region and mode of transport between us, a quarantine on these states is not practically viable," the Office of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a statement on Tuesday afternoon. "That said, New York State highly discourages, to the extent practical, non-essential travel to and from these states while they meet the travel advisory criteria."

Said Cuomo: "We are now in a situation where 43 states meet the criteria for our travel advisory. This is really a bizarre outcome, considering New York once had the highest infection rate.

"There is no practical way to quarantine New York from Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Connecticut. There are just too many interchanges, interconnections, and people who live in one place and work in the other.

"It would have a disastrous effect on the economy, and remember while we're fighting this public health pandemic we're also fighting to open up the economy. However, to the extent travel between the states is not essential, it should be avoided."

The full, updated travel advisory list of states and territories on New York's quarantine list is as follows:

Alaska

Alabama

Arkansas

Arizona

Colorado

Delaware

Florida

Georgia

Guam

Iowa

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Maryland

Michigan

Minnesota

Missouri

Mississippi

Montana

North Carolina

North Dakota

Nebraska

New Mexico

Nevada

Ohio

Oklahoma

Puerto Rico

Rhode Island

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Virginia

Wisconsin

West Virginia

Wyoming

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.